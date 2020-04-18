Global recoveries from COVID-19 pandemic tops 580,000

The global tally of recoveries from the novel coronavirus exceeded 580,000 on Saturday.

According to running data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), a total of 581,515 recoveries were recorded across the globe, while over 156,900 people have died from the epidemic. In total, more than 2.28 million have contracted the disease.

The highest number of coronavirus recoveries was registered in Germany with 85,400.

China, the ground zero of the virus, followed Germany with 77,614 recovery cases, while Spain, one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, had 74,797 people recovered from the pandemic.

The U.S. -- which currently tops global fatalities with over 37,300 deaths in the country -- showed almost 59,900 recoveries.

Meanwhile, recoveries in Iran have reached nearly 56,000.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.









