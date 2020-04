A man wears a face mask during a protest demanding to take refugees from camps affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.

The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed.