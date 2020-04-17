US coronavirus death toll exceeds 33,000

Workers prepare to load a freshly made coffin into a funeral home hearse on April 14, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of NYC. COVID-19 has spread to countries throughout the world, claiminG 126,000 lives and infecting over 1.9 million. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. reported 2,296 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, surpassing the 33,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University on Friday.

The university's running tally counted 33,288 deaths and 671,493 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths, followed by Italy and Spain in both tallies.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with nearly 22,200, while Spain has the second-highest confirmed cases with nearly 185,000.

More than 56,200 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic, with 14.832 deaths and almost 223,700 cases, followed by New Jersey with 3,518 deaths and over 75,300 cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.1 million confirmed infections globally and over 147,300 deaths, while nearly 555,000 have recovered.