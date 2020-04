The British government was on Thursday expected to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is peaking, but warnings of more deaths to come. (AFP Photo)

The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from the COVID-19 disease has risen by 861 to 13,729, according to daily health ministry figures on Thursday.

After several days of decreasing numbers, it represents a spike of 100 on the previous day's rate of increase. The latest figures also showed the number of people in Britain to have tested positive for COVID-19 passed 100,000.