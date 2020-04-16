Turkish, Georgian leaders talk efforts to halt COVID-19

In a Thursday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

They agreed cooperation between the two countries is crucial to successfully combat the virus, said a directorate statement.

During the call, the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the statement added.

Georgia has 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the death toll stands at three.

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 115 more coronavirus deaths, raising the toll to 1,518.

Globally, more than 2.08 million people have been infected by coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 139,400, according to data compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. Over 525,000 people have gone on to make a full recovery.







