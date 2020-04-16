RUSSIAS CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 3,448 TO HIT 27,938

This picture taken on April 15, 2020 shows a man wearing a face mask walking in Moscow, during a strict lockdown in Russia to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP Photo)

Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, up from 3,388 the day earlier. The overall number of cases reached 27,938.

The country marked the highest daily death toll, after 34 people died over the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 232, the team said in a statement.

To date, a total of 2,304 recoveries confirmed in the country, including 318 since yesterday.

The authorities test daily about 90,000 people for COVID-19, and over 1.6 million citizens have been examined so far, with more than 130,000 people currently under medical surveillance.