Japan to extend coronavirus state of emergency to entire country
Published
Japan on Thursday decided to declare a nationwide state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported.
According to Kyodo News, a government official said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to extend the state of emergency to the whole country to stem the spread of the deadly virus.
On April 7, the Abe-led government imposed an emergency in seven provinces, including the capital Tokyo.