Japan to extend coronavirus state of emergency to entire country

A man adjusts his gloves as he makes his way crowded subway station during rush hour, after the government announced a state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, April 16, 2020. (REUTERS)

on Thursday decided to declare a nationwide amid the coronavirus , local media reported.

According to Kyodo News, a government official said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to extend the state of emergency to the whole country to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

On April 7, the Abe-led government imposed an emergency in seven provinces, including the capital Tokyo.

