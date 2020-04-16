COVID-19 pandemic claims lives of 320 Turkish expats

The novel coronavirus pandemic has so far killed 320 Turkish citizens living abroad, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

A total of 99 Turkish citizens in France, 71 in Germany, 54 in the Netherlands, 32 in the U.K., 29 in Belgium, 13 in the U.S., and 12 in Sweden died from the virus, while in Austria and Switzerland each, four Turkish expats lost their lives, the sources added.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Lebanon, one Turkish citizen, in each country, succumbed to the disease.

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 115 more coronavirus deaths, and country's death toll reached 1,518.

Globally, more than 2.09 million people have been infected by coronavirus, with the death toll nearing 140,000, according to data compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. Over 528,700 recovered from the pandemic so far.









