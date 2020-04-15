US coronavirus toll surpasses 26,000

Workers prepare to load a freshly made coffin into a funeral home hearse on April 14, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP Photo)

The death toll in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 26,000 mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University late Tuesday.

The university's running tally counted 26,033 deaths and 609,240 cases.

The U.S. continues to lead worldwide deaths from the virus after Italy reported 21,067, followed by Spain with 18,255.

Nearly 49,000 people have recovered in the U.S., according to the data.

New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic with 10,842 deaths and more than 203,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with 2,805 deaths and 68,800 cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are nearly 2 million confirmed infections globally with more than 126,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 486,000 have recovered.