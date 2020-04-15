U.S. coronavirus recoveries surpass 50,000

The number of recovered coronavirus patients in the U.S. surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, as the country continues to be the worst-hit globally.

The state of Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University's running tally counted 50,045 recoveries -- the fourth-highest after China, Germany and Spain.

However, the U.S. continues to lead worldwide in cases, which have nearly reached 610,000, as well as deaths which have exceeded 26,000.

New York has suffered the most deaths with nearly 11,000.

More than 3.1 million were tested in the U.S. and nearly 500,000 in New York state, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2 million confirmed infections globally with nearly 129,000 deaths and more than 501,000 people have recovered.