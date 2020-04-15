Millions vote in South Korea despite virus

National Election Commission officials arrive with boxes containing ballots for a ballot counting office of the parliamentary election in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo)

Millions of South Korean voters wore masks and maintained social distancing as they voted in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, with a surprisingly high turnout despite the spreading coronavirus.

The government resisted calls to postpone the elections billed as a midterm referendum on President Moon Jae-in, who enters the final two years of his single five-year term grappling with the public health crisis that is unleashing massive economic shock.

While South Korea's electorate is deeply divided along ideological and generational lines and regional loyalties, surveys showed growing support for Moon and his liberal party, reflecting the public's approval of an aggressive test-and-quarantine program so far credited with lowering fatality rates for the coronavirus compared to China, Europe and North America.

Exit polls conducted by TV stations indicated that Moon's Democratic Party and a satellite party it created to win proportional representative seats would comfortably combine for a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly.