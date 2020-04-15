Iran’s real virus figures higher than official ones - official

Iran's coronavirus infection numbers fall short of accuracy due to limited testing, the country's deputy health minister said on Wednesday.

The country's real coronavirus figures are definitely higher than the daily data announced by the country's Health Ministry, Alireza Raisi told reporters.

Raisi said, however, the real figures are not two- or threefold the official ones.

Given the limited number of tests, no country can say the definite number of people infected by the virus, he underlined.

Highlighting that the number of daily infections in Iran has been falling, he warned that one should not assume that the country has controlled the virus' spread.

The slightest negligence can cause the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to spike, he warned.

The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus rose to 4,777 Wednesday, while the country reported a total of 76,389 infections so far.

The virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the world's hardest-hit areas.

Over 2 million cases have now been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 128,800 and more than a half-million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.





