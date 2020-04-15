IRANS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 4777

In this March 30, 2020 file photo, people wearing protective clothing carry the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus at a cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Iran's new coronavirus death toll rose to 4777 on Wednesday, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

The Iranian state TV reported Jahanpour as saying that 1,512 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 76,389.

Jahanpour said 49,933 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,643 patients are in critical condition.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.98 million confirmed infections globally with nearly 127,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Almost 495,000 have recovered.