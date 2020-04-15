Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 130,000 mark on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Data compiled by the U.S. university showed the global number of deaths reached 130,528, while the total number of people who recovered was over a half million.

There are also over 2 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to the university, with over 613,187 cases recorded so far in the U.S., making it the country with the most cases.

The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 26,950, followed by Italy with 21,645 and Spain with 18,579.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.



