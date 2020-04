Local residents wearing protective masks wait a priest, who sprinkles holy water on believers and their food while circuiting all over the vicinity during the celebrations of Easter amid the pandemic in Staniatki, Poland April 11, 2020. (REUTERS)

Poland will start easing restrictions on its economy from April 19, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday.

"From the 19th we will slowly start unfreezing the economy," he told Polish private radio station RMF FM.