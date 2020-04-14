ISRAELS COVID-19 CASES TOP 12,000 AS DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 123

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has topped 12,046, with 123 deaths, the Health Ministry said late Tuesday.

Seven people died and 460 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 175 people are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, at least 2,195 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The government has taken a number of steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks remain shut since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are nearly 1.98 million confirmed infections globally with over 125,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 470,700 have recovered.





