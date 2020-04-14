Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 4,683

March 26, 2020 file photo, a member of the Iranian army walks past rows of beds at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients set up by the army at the international exhibition center in northern Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 4683, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

Jahanpour told reporters that 1,574 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 74,877.

Jahanpour said 48,129 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,691 are in critical condition.

The overall number of tests reached 287,359, he added.

This was the first time in a month that the daily casualties were recorded under 100.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.92 million, with the death toll surpassing 119,800. More than 458,500 people have recovered.