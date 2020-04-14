Global coronavirus death toll crosses 120,000 mark

Employees of the Bouvy funeral house wear face masks as a protective measure while they carry on April 8, 2020 the coffin of a person who died of the COVID-19 outside the morgue of the Saint-luc Hospital in Brussels. (AFP Photo)

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 120,000 mark on Tuesday, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data compiled by the university showed that the global number of deaths reached 120,449, while the total number of people who recovered exceed 461,500.

There are also over 1.9 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to the university, with over 582,000 cases recorded so far in the U.S., making it the country with the most cases.

The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 23,649, followed by Italy with 20,465 and Spain with 18,056.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.