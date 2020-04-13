Tripoli government forces recapture town, 4 cities from pro-Haftar millitias

Libya's UN-recognized government forces Monday seized control of a strategic town and four cities near the capital Tripoli from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Mustafa Al-Mujie, a spokesman for the military forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA), said they had entered the center of Sorman, a town south of Tripoli, and it was in their total control.

The Tripoli government's forces also seized weapons and military vehicles, including armored vehicles, belonging to the pro-Haftar militia, he added.

Later in the day, the GNA forces also captured Sabratah, a city west of Tripoli, according to information obtained by the Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

GNA forces also retook control of al-Ajaylat, al-Jamil and Riqdalin cities, west of Tripoli, in a bid to secure the border with Tunisia.

With the liberated three cities, "our forces have tightened their control of the coastal road to the Zuwara [city] on the border with Tunisia," Al-Mujie said.

The spokesman added that GNA continue to target Haftar forces that retreated from the liberated cities.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched "Operation Peace Storm" on March 26 to counter the attacks on the capital.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.









