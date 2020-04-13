Netherlands: Virus cases top 26,500, deaths over 2,800

Dutch street artist Casper Cruse makes a mural on the construction fence of the future Dutch Post NL headquarters in the Hague, the Netherlands, on April 10, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands has crossed 2,800 and confirmed cases are now over 26,500, authorities announced on Monday.

A total of 964 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the tally to 26,551, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Currently, 8,729 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 147 more admissions reported on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll moved up to 2,823 after 86 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that "not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours."

"Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here," it said.

More than 1.86 million COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 185 countries and regions since last December, with Europe and the U.S. being the worst-hit areas.

Over 115,200 people have died and more than 440,600 patients have recovered around the world so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.