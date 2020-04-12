SPAINS OVERNIGHT CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES, TOTAL AT 16,972

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines.

The country's total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.

Although health chiefs say the pandemic has peaked, they have urged the population to strictly follow a national lockdown which was put in place on March 14 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions -- which prevent people from going outside except to go to work if they can not do so from home, buy food, seek medicine and briefly walk their dog -- will remain in place until April 25 although the government has made clear it expects to announce another two-week extension.

Masks will be handed out at metro and train stations from Monday as some companies re-open after a two-week "hibernation" period, the health minister said Friday.









