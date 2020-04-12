SPAINS OVERNIGHT CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES, TOTAL AT 16,972

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll rises, total at 16,972
Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday, after falling for three straight days, the government said. The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 16,972 deaths from COVID-19. The daily toll was up from 510 on Saturday.
Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines.
The country's total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.
Although health chiefs say the pandemic has peaked, they have urged the population to strictly follow a national lockdown which was put in place on March 14 in order to slow the spread of the virus.
The restrictions -- which prevent people from going outside except to go to work if they can not do so from home, buy food, seek medicine and briefly walk their dog -- will remain in place until April 25 although the government has made clear it expects to announce another two-week extension.
Masks will be handed out at metro and train stations from Monday as some companies re-open after a two-week "hibernation" period, the health minister said Friday.