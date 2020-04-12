IRANS DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS RISES BY 117 TO 4,474 - MINISTRY

Iran's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpour said.



Jahanpour added 43,894 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,930 patients are in critical condition.

Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have reached 1.78 million, with the death toll passing 109,000. Nearly 406,000 people have recovered.











