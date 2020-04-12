ERDOĞAN REJECTS TURKISH INTERIOR MINISTERS RESIGNATION - PRESIDENCY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has not accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.

"The resignation of our interior minister has not been accepted by the president, he will continue his duty," the presidency's communications directorate said in a written statement.



"Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu submitted his resignation to the President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], and our president told him that he did not find the request suitable," the presidency also said.

"Soylu has earned the gratitude of the Turkish nation with his successful record since taking the post in the wake of a defeated 2016 coup attempt, " added the statement.

Announcing only a few hours ago that he was stepping down, Soylu said he was taking responsibility for incidents on Friday in the narrow window between when a weekend curfew was declared and when it went into effect

When the two-day curfew in 31 provinces including most of Turkey's population was announced late Friday, set to start at midnight, crowds flocked to many shops and bakeries to buy last-minute goods, but often flouted the social distancing rules meant to stem the virus' spread.

Soylu became interior minister in August 2016, before which he was labor and social security minister, deputy leader of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, and parliamentary deputy.