TURKEYS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 95 TO 1,101 - HEALTH MINISTER

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Turkey rose by 5,138 in the last 24 hours and 95 more people have died, taking the nationwide death toll from the pandemic to 1,101, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 52,167, he added.

The number of recovered cases stood at 2,965, with 542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 33,170, Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey is currently treating 1,626 patients in intensive care units, according to the figures.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed some 105,000 people, and infected over 1.72 million, while more than 390,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.