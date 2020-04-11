Trump orders US to help Italy combat coronavirus crisis

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 10, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

United States President Donald Trump ordered his government to give support to coronavirus-hit Italy, in a memorandum published late Friday.

"[Italy], one of our closest and oldest Allies, is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic," Trump wrote in the memo.

Although the US government's "first and foremost responsibility is to the American people," helping Italy will help mitigate the impact of the crisis, and demonstrate US leadership, he wrote.

Trump ordered US military personnel stationed in Italy to be made available to help set up field hospitals and transport supplies, fuel and food.

The order added that Italians who need medical care unrelated to the Covid-19 illness caused by the virus may be treated in US military medical facilities.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was asked to encourage US suppliers to deliver necessary supplies, such as medical equipment, as requested by the Italian authorities.

Italy had the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world as of Friday, with 18,849 fatalities, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency.

The US followed closely, with 18,769 recorded deaths as of early Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.