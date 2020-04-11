FRANCES CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL INCREASES BY 635 TO 13,832

France's coronavirus death toll increases by 635 to 13,832
WORLD Agencies and A News
France on Saturday reported a lower daily toll for deaths from COVID-19, declaring a "plateau" had been reached in the country's coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level. Top French health official Jerome Salomon said 353 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes to bring the total death toll to 13,832.
"A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached but the epidemic remains very active," he told reporters.
The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,883 from 7,004 a day before.