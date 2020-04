A person wearing protective gear prays in front of the coffin of a person who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Spanish muslim military cemetery as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, in Grinon, Spain April 8, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Spain's number of daily coronavirus deaths slowed on Thursday after two days of increases as 683 people succumbed in 24 hours, taking the total to 15,238, the health ministry said.

Overall detected cases rose to 152,446 from 146,690 on Wednesday, it added.