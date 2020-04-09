South Korea records slowest increase of coronavirus in seven weeks

'Palace guard' members in traditional Korean costume wear face masks amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, as they perform for tourists at Deoksugung palace in Seoul on April 8, 2020. (AFP Photo)

South Korean health authorities reported the lowest number of daily new coronavirus infections in seven weeks on Thursday.

There were 39 new cases detected on Wednesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Seoul.

For the first time since February 20, the number had dropped below 40.

So far 10,423 people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. There have been 204 deaths linked to the disease.

For the past four days in a row, the number of infections recorded was around 50 a day.

A clear downward trend has been apparent over the past month, after a peak was recorded at the end of February, with more than 900 new infections within 24 hours.

Many countries are now looking to South Korea as a model for containing the virus, which it has done through rigorous testing.

Almost 7,000 people who were infected are considered to have recovered.

Authorities called on people to continue to follow social distancing advice despite the downward trend in case numbers.

They have been concerned about clusters of infections in hospitals or church congregations and an increase in "imported cases" from overseas as many South Koreans return from countries where the outbreak is still expanding.