Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,110

In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, people carry the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus at a cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Iran reported 117 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday-the lowest one-day virus death toll in the last 25 days-pushing the death toll to 4,110, Iranian state TV reported.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 66,220.

Jahanpour said 32,309 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,918 patients are in critical condition.