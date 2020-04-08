Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 969 to 20,549

One of the most visited street of Amsterdam was captured empty after the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. April 4, 2020. (AA Photo)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 969 to 20,549 as of Wednesday, health authorities said, with 147 new deaths.

The country's total death toll from the disease is now 2,248, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a daily update.

Of the total, 7,735 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 308 more admissions reported on Wednesday.

The institute, however, clarified that "not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours."

"Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here," it said.