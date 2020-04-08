WORLD

British PM Boris Johnson in stable condition

WORLD AP
Published
BRITISH PM BORIS JOHNSON IN STABLE CONDITION
REUTERS Photo

Boris Johnson's spokesman says the British prime minister is stable and responding to treatment for the coronavirus in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

James Slack says Johnson continues to receive "standard oxygen " and is breathing without any other assistance.

Johnson has spent two nights in the ICU of St. Thomas' Hospital since being admitted Sunday. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 and still had a cough and fever 10 days later.

His spokesman declined to provide further details of Johnson's treatment, saying Wednesday's update "was given to us by St. Thomas' Hospital and it contains all of the information which the PM's medical team considers to be clinically relevant."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is standing in for Johnson while he is hospitalized.

More From A News

Contact Us