UKS QUEEN ELIZABETH SENDS MESSAGE OF ENDURING APPRECIATION TO HEALTH WORKERS

In a recent undated handout image released by Buckingham Palace on April 5, 2020 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her address to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic at Windsor Castle, west of London. (AFP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday sent a message of "enduring appreciation and good wishes" to health workers around the world for World Health Day.

"I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people," the queen said.

"My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes," the queen said.