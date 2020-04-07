Turkish FM, counterparts discuss virus via teleconference

Turkey's foreign minister discussed on Tuesday the fight against coronavirus pandemic with 11 of his counterparts.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that he held the fourth teleconference meeting with his counterparts from Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, and the U.K.

He added that they evaluated the supply and procurement of medical equipment for an effective fight against COVID-19.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu and Oliver Varhelyi, EU's commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy, discussed anti-virus efforts over telephone, according to diplomatic sources.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China late last year, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.36 million with over 76,500 deaths. More than 292,400 people have also recovered.

The most common symptoms of the virus are fever, difficulty in breathing, and dry cough.



