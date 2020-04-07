Turkey destroys YPG/PKK-planted explosives in southeast

Turkish security forces destroyed five kilograms of improvised explosives planted by the terrorist group YPG/PKK in the country's southeast, the local governor's office said on Tuesday.

The provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in the city center of the Bitlis province on March 8, the office said in a statement.

The statement said the explosives were in a glass jar planted in the ground with ammonium nitrate and an ignition key.

It said the security forces will continue to fight terrorism with the support of the people of the region.

The PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.