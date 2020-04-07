PENTAGON CHIEF ACCEPTS ACTING NAVY SECRETARYS RESIGNATION

Pentagon chief accepts acting Navy Secretary's resignation
WORLD Reuters
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he accepted Modly's resignation, claiming Modly's "care for the Sailors was genuine." "I have the deepest respect for anyone who serves our country, and who places the greater good above all else," he said in a lengthy statement.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that he had accepted Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's resignation.
"This morning I accepted Secretary Modly's resignation. He resigned on his own accord, putting the Navy and the Sailors above self so that the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, and the Navy, as an institution, can move forward," Esper said in a statement.
Esper said that with President Donald Trump's approval, Army Undersecretary Jim McPherson would take over as acting Navy Secretary.