FRANCES COVID-19 EPIDEMIC HAS NOT YET PEAKED- HEALTH MINISTER

French Health and Social Affairs Minister Olivier Veran speaks during the weekly session of questions to the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 31, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

France has not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

"We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic," Veran told broadcaster BFM TV. He also said that the country's lockdown would last as long as necessary.

France's coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities - at almost 9,000 - sped up again after several days of slowing.