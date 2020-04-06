Global death toll from novel coronavirus pandemic tops 70,000

The new coronavirus has killed more than 70,000 people across the globe, the majority in Europe, according to the figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

Out of a total of 70,009 killed in the pandemic, 50,215 are in Europe, according to figures compiled from official government data and the World Health Organization.

Italy is leading the global death toll with 15,877 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,055, the United States with 9,648 and France with 8,078.



Many countries have restricted travel from the most-affected areas and implemented lockdowns, as the World Health Organization last month declared the COVID-19 a pandemic and Europe its new epicenter.