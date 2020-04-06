GERMANYS CORONAVIRUS CASES SURPASS 100,000

A sign reading 'Share stories, not corona! #leipzigstayathome' is seen in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on April 03, 2020 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP Photo)

Germany's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 on Monday, according to figures released by local authorities.

The figure was at 91,100 a day earlier.

At least 1,415 people infected with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, have died nationwide so far, which marked an increase of 99 from the previous day at the same time. Several Germans have died abroad in connection with novel coronavirus infections.

The state of Bavaria has been hard-hit, with more than 24,000 infections recorded and at least 383 deaths.

Bavaria has the highest number of per capita infections with 186.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The national average was 115.4.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has recorded more than 20,500 cases and at least 258 deaths.

Experts assume there is a large number of unreported cases in the country.