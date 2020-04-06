Austria plans to start reopening shops from next week

A woman with a protection mask crosses a street at the Vienna State Opera on April 1, 2020 during the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP Photo)

Austria plans to reopen smaller shops from next week in its first step to loosen a lockdown that has slowed the spread of the coronavirus, as long as the public continue to observe the lockdown broadly, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

Kurz told a news conference that since Austria had acted earlier than most countries, that gave it the ability to reopen shops sooner as well.

If all goes well, it will reopen non-essential shops of less than 400 square metres and DIY shops on April 14, followed by all shops and malls on May 1, he said.