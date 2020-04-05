Coronavirus death toll in Germany climbs to 1,446

People walk on the main shopping street on a sunny day in Dortmund, Germany, when the government asks for social distance to avoid infection with the coronavirus on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany has climbed to 1,446 on Sunday, according to figures released by local authorities.

Data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiled real-time figures from nearly 400 local health authorities, reported 169 new deaths over the past 24 hours.

With 5,024 new cases, the number of people infected with the virus increased to 96,108 in the country.

More than 26,400 people were reported to have recovered from the virus.

Despite the slowing trend in new coronavirus infections, which remained below 6,200 for more than a week, the country recorded on Saturday its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which uses official data submitted by federal states, registered 184 new fatalities on Saturday, up from 141 deaths recorded a day earlier.

The country's disease control agency put the overall death toll at 1,342 as of Saturday night.

Germany is the third worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

Italy's coronavirus death toll passed 15,300 on Saturday, the highest globally. Spain has recorded 12,418 fatalities so far.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 64,800 deaths. An excess of 250,000 have recovered.