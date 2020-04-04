Turkey authorizes transfer of ventilators to Spain

Turkish foreign minister on Saturday said the government authorized the transfer of ventilators to Spain, and dismissed reports claiming that the Turkish administration sought to confiscate medical equipment amid COVID-19 outbreak.

"Confiscating [medical] products is an ugly accusation," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a live broadcast and added that the Spanish Foreign Ministry corrected reports as well.

Notably, in a Twitter post, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the EU Aracha Gonzalez confirmed Çavuşoğlu's remarks, and said Spain appreciated the "gesture of a friend and ally".