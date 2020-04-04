Tokyo reports over 100 new coronavirus cases in a day for first time

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks at Ginza shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The number of daily new coronavirus cases has exceeded 100 in Tokyo for the first time, with Japanese media reporting on Saturday at least 118 new infections.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the Japanese capital to over 890.

As the novel coronavirus spreads, the pressure is building on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare emergency measures against the epidemic.

Japan has already been forced to postpone this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo by one year due to the global crisis.

As of Friday, 704 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment in Tokyo hospitals.

The rise in the number of cases on Saturday means the bed capacity for coronavirus patients will be stretched to its limits, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Shopping districts in Tokyo and other Japanese cities have become significantly quieter compared to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, after local authorities urged the population to stay home this weekend.

More businesses and restaurants have shut their doors compared to last weekend.