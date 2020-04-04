Spain starting to see slowdown in new cases

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wears a face mask and protective gloves as he visits a respirators factory amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mostoles, Spain, April 3, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that his nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic is "starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Sánchez said that if the current slowdown of the outbreak continues then Spain is on course to reduce its cases of the COVID-19. Current numbers show Spain has 124,000 cases of coronavirus and over 11,000 deaths.

Sánchez gave a televised address to the nation Saturday and said Spain is close to reducing the spread of the virus. He implored citizens "to make more sacrifices" during the crisis.

Sánchez used the address to announce that the government plans to extend the lockdown the country has been under for three weeks until April 26.

Strict limitations that keep people at home except for shopping for food and medicine, as well as non-essential businesses, helped Spain reduce its rate of contagion that was over 20% last week to 6% on Saturday.

Sánchez warned that when restrictions are loosened they will be rolled back gradually. He says it is unclear when all normal activities will be resumed.