Coronavirus measures not curbing crime in Mexico

Pink tarps protect street stalls from the sun, as a reduced, but still active, street market takes place alongside a virtually deserted highway, in Mexico City, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (AP Photo)

Social distancing measures implemented to combat the spread of the new coronavirus did not curb crime rates in the Latin American country in March contrary to expectations, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

"It would be expected that in March ... when the coronavirus was more widespread, we were going to have a considerable decrease [in crimes], unfortunately this was not the case," Lopez Obrador said during a press conference.

Mexico logged a record high of 2,585 homicides in March - the highest monthly figure since records began in 1997 according to local media - putting 2020 on track to break the record of 35,588 total murders set last year.

Lopez Obrador said that the majority of the killings were attributed to criminal gangs "continuing to fight over territory, fighting each other."

The Lopez Obrador government has imposed comparatively lax measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Though gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned and many public places such as beaches have been closed, there are no mandatory restrictions on movement and shops, restaurants and airports remain open.

Mexico, the second most populous country in Latin America, has recorded 1,688 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, with 178 daily new cases reported on Friday evening.

Ten more infected people also died in the past day, the country's Health Ministry said in a press conference on Friday evening, bringing the death toll up to 60.