TURKEYS ERDOĞAN, EU CHIEF MICHEL DISCUSS EFFORTS TO FIGHT COVID-19

Turkey's Erdoğan, EU chief Michel discuss efforts to fight COVID-19
Having a telephone conversation on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and EU Council Chief Charles Michel exchanged views over the efforts to fight the global coronavirus outbreak. The during the call, two leaders also discussed the bilateral relations and regional issues, according to the information gained from presidential sources.
This week Turkey dispatched medical aid to Italy and Spain, the nations worst hit in Europe by the novel coronavirus.
Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections of the virus over the one million mark, with over 55,000 deaths. Nearly 219,000 people have made a recovery.
After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to over 180 countries and regions.