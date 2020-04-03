TURKEYS ERDOĞAN, EU CHIEF MICHEL DISCUSS EFFORTS TO FIGHT COVID-19

In a phone call Friday, Turkey's president and the head of the European Council discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the EU's Charles Michel also discussed efforts to fight COVID-19, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

This week Turkey dispatched medical aid to Italy and Spain, the nations worst hit in Europe by the novel coronavirus.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections of the virus over the one million mark, with over 55,000 deaths. Nearly 219,000 people have made a recovery.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to over 180 countries and regions.