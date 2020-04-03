Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Our heroic commandos conducted a successful operation in south of Operation Peace Spring area. Ten PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempted an attack to disrupt the peace and security, were neutralized," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry added that the security operations will continue without letup.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.