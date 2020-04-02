Turkish parliament speaker calls for solidarity against COVID-19

Turkish parliament speaker on Thursday called on his counterparts in 44 Asian countries to act in solidarity against the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is the humanitarian responsibility of all of us in this critical international situation to demonstrate our solidarity, empathy, and altruism in the best possible way and put aside the obstacles of any nature -- bilateral or multilateral -- which prevent us from unified and coherent resolve to get the humanity rid of this threat," Mustafa Sentop said in a letter sent to counterparts.

The letter stated that the globe is "witnessing a surging death toll caused by this devastating killer on a daily basis almost in every corner of the world."

"On this critical and unprecedented juncture, I wish to express my sincere solidarity with people and countries around the globe, especially to my fellow Asian nations, who are intensely engaged in the fight against COVID-19 and state our readiness to extend humble assistance in any and every possible way to them to defeat and overcome this dangerous and destructive evil as soon as possible," the letter read.

"I feel obliged, as the Asian Parliament Assembly President, to call on you in this very dire time when coronavirus has become a global pandemic and created an unprecedented as well as complicated challenge, threatening health and well-being of people all around the world," it added.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit 47,000 with more than 938,000 confirmed cases and 194,000 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 277 people in Turkey have died from coronavirus so far.