SPAINS DEATH TOLL PASSES 10,000 AFTER ANOTHER RECORD DAILY TOLL

A member of the UME wearing a protective suit stands next to a bus carrying patients infected with the COVID-19 waiting to be transported to a temporary hospital set up at the IFEMA convention centre in Madrid, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo)

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.