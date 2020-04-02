SPAINS DEATH TOLL PASSES 10,000 AFTER ANOTHER RECORD DAILY TOLL

Spain's death toll passes 10,000 after another record daily toll
Published
The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said.
Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.