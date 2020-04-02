COVID-19 infections surge in several Arab countries

A man wears a mask and rides his bicycle at a deserted street, after the government ordered quarantine and nighttime curfew aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo)

Health authorities in Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Bahrain and Lebanon confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The Moroccan Health Ministry said 22 coronavirus infections were confirmed, bringing the country's total infections to 676 in addition to 39 deaths.

In Oman, health authorities said 21 new cases were added to the country's COVID-19 infections, raising the total to 231.

On Wednesday, Oman's first fatality from coronavirus was reported.

In Lebanon, total infections jumped to 494, along with 16 fatalities related to the virus.

In Palestine, the Health Ministry said 21 coronavirus infections were seen, bringing the total cases in the country to 155.

The ministry also said the 21 new cases are Palestinian workers in Israeli settlements and those who came in contact with them.

The Bahraini Health Ministry confirmed 66 more coronavirus cases, raising the total to 635. Four people recovered to bring the total recoveries to 341.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 952,000, with more than 48,000 deaths. Over 202,500 recovered from infections.

