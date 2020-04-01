Turkish military plane leaves for Italy and Spain with aid

Workers in Ankara military airfield load medical supplies on Turkish military plane headed to Spain and Italy to support their fight against the pandemic on April 1, 2020. (AA Photo)

A Turkish military aircraft carrying medical aid departed from the capital Ankara for Italy and Spain, the countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus in Europe.

Italy's death toll reached 12,428 on Tuesday, the highest globally. Spain's reported death toll is 8,189.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Its data shows the number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 860,100, with the death toll over 42,300 and more than 178,300 recoveries.